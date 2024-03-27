Construction workers extend support of Kottu Satyanarayana

Construction workers in Tadepalligudem have extend their support behind YSR Congress Party candidate Kottu Satyanarayana, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and the Minister of Endowment department. In a meeting held at the building of the construction workers union in Sipaipet, district leaders and union presidents lauded Kottu for his commitment to development and law enforcement.

Paluri Lakshmana Rao, a district leader, emphasized the importance of supporting a leader like Kottu who is dedicated to progress. Thadepalligudem Building Workers Union President Duvva Srinivas praised Kottu for his proactive approach to tackling challenges and advocated for a welfare fund for construction workers.

Other speakers at the meeting highlighted Kottu's efforts in addressing issues such as the sand scarcity problem caused by the previous government. Kottu, in turn, assured the construction workers of his continued support for their welfare and pledged to address their concerns if re-elected.

The meeting was attended by various local leaders and union representatives, as well as a large number of construction workers. The overwhelming support from the construction workers signifies their trust in Kottu Satyanarayana and his government's efforts to improve their livelihoods.