Contract employees seek job security

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hearing to the woes of contract employees at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Sunday
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hearing to the woes of contract employees at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Sunday

Mangalagiri: The contract employees of internal quality monitoring laboratory, a wing of the Andhra Pradesh Rural Water Supply, met Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Pawan Kalyan at his camp office here on Sunday and informed him that many of them were facing the risk of losing jobs due to political pressure and they did not receive salaries for the last three months.

The contract employees appealed to Pawan to provide them job security.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured them that their salaries would be paid soon.

A differently-abled woman G Sujana Kumari appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to reinstate her in the job as a helper in the laboratory at Kamalapuram in Kadapa. She said that she had been working in the lab for the last 10 years. She was born with one kidney and she could not lift heavy weights. Since she had no support from anybody, she appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to reinstate her in the job.

Pawan assured her that she would talk to the officials on the issue. MLC Pidugu Hari Prasad and organising committee convener of party programmes Kalyanam Siva Srinivas were also present.

