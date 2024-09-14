Contribution of Visweswarayya & Cotton key in facilitating food self-sufficiency

Bhimavaram: Exemplary engineers like Mokshagundam Visweswarayya and Sir Arthur Cotton constructed huge projects when there were hardly any facilities to make India self-sufficient in food, said executive engineer of Polavaram project head works K Balakrishna Murthy.

He was addressing the meeting organised in connection with the Engineers Day by the Civil Engineering department, Bhimavaram, the local chapter of the Institution of Engineers India and the students wing of IEI commemorating the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visweswarayya at SRKR Engineering College here on Friday.

Head of the Civil Engineering department Dr ACSV Prasad presided over the meeting.

Balakrishna Murthy said that the Polavaram project would be a boon to the farmers of Godavari delta. At present, only three tmcft water was available to the farmers from Cotton Barrage. Once the Polavaram project is completed, the farmers would get 80 tmcft water. Director of SRKR Engineering College Dr M Jagapati Raju said civil engineers should make use of technologies like artificial intelligence and generative AI to undertake constructions fast. He said that the future belongs to the core group engineers.

Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju said civil engineering students of the college are taking part in the construction of various projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. IEI local chapter chairperson Dr K Suresh Babu, honorary secretary Dr N Gopalakrishna Murhty and others were present.