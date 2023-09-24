Convocation culmination of student accomplishment

Inavolu(Guntur district): Dr Justice B Siva Sankara Rao, chairman of the State Judicial Preview Committee said that the hard work and dedication are indisputably the cornerstones of student success, and Convocations serve is the day to mark the culmination of their accomplishments.

He was addressing the graduates, post graduates and Ph. D scholars VIT-AP University who were to receive the degree certificates during the third Convocation on the university premises here on Saturday. Ashish Sharma, Director of Microsoft who was the Guest of Honour, said that the students who work hard and stay dedicated are more likely to persevere through challenges and setbacks.

“They develop resilience, the ability to bounce back from failures, which is a crucial life skill. Convocation is not just an end but a new beginning. It signifies the commitment to lifelong learning and the pursuit of excellence, as education is a continuous journey,” he added. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, in his presidential address said that the grand third Convocation at VIT-AP University symbolises the institution's dedication to nurturing talent, fostering academic excellence, and moulding future leaders.