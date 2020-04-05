Coronavirus in Guntur: 4 constables placed in quarantine, after inquiring COVID-19 patient's house

Coronavirus in Guntur: The state government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alarmed by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. The majority of the cases registered in the state are those linked to Tablighi Jamaat members who attended Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin A total of 194 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far along with one fatal case.

Meanwhile, a man from Guntur who went to the Tablighi Jamaat prayers was diagnosed with coronavirus positive. The man was reportedly complained to the police about the theft in his house to which the police have inquired the victim's house. In this backdrop, citing danger, the four constables were rushed to the Quarantine Center as a precautionary measure. All four were sent for medical examination and samples were sent for examination.

Guntur district has seen 21 coronavirus cases in four days, which caused concern. As many as 10 cases were reported on Saturday alone taking the tally to 30. With this the administration has conducted special sanitation programs in areas where positive cases have been registered. In 10 cases confirmed on Saturday, the family members of patients were taken to Quarantine centers for immediate examination.