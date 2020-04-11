 Top
Coronavirus positive cases rise to 381 in AP, Kurnool records 77 cases

Highlights

Day by day Coronavirus positive cases are increasing across the country, and Andhra Pradesh is one of the hard-hit states with the virus. According to the recent media bulletin released by the state government, 16 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on Friday (April 10) from morning 9 am to 7 pm. Guntur 7, East Godavari 5, Kurnool 2 and Prakasam 2. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 381 across the state.

District wise Coronavirus positive cases:

Anantapur 15

Chittoor 20

East Godavari 17

Guntur 58

Kadapa 29

Krishna 35

Kurnool 77

Nellore 48

Prakasam 40

Visakhapatnam 20

West Godavari 22

