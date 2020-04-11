Coronavirus positive cases rise to 381 in AP, Kurnool records 77 cases
Day by day Coronavirus positive cases are increasing across the country, and Andhra Pradesh is one of the hard-hit states with the virus. According to the recent media bulletin released by the state government, 16 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on Friday (April 10) from morning 9 am to 7 pm. Guntur 7, East Godavari 5, Kurnool 2 and Prakasam 2. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 381 across the state.
District wise Coronavirus positive cases:
Anantapur 15
Chittoor 20
East Godavari 17
Guntur 58
Kadapa 29
Krishna 35
Kurnool 77
Nellore 48
Prakasam 40
Visakhapatnam 20
West Godavari 22
