Coronavirus: Srikakulam on high alert 

Coronavirus in Srikakulam: The Covid-19 positive cases are increasing rapidly in the country and Srikakulam district registered as many as 122 positive cases on Tuesday.



Since March 2020, the district has conducted Covid-19 tests 20,14,818 people and 1,24,020 were tested positive for the virus.

As a precautionary measure and to contain the spread of the virus, the district administration and medical health department issued warnings. Medical teams along with village and ward secretariat were tracking and tracing the people who arrived from foreign countries.

As many as 1024 individuals arrived from different countries. Of them, 724 persons travelled from European countries. A total of 420 samples were sent for Omicron confirmation.

District officials appealed to people not to organise any mass activities and asked them to abide by the Covid norms.

The Food Safety and Security officials issued standard guidelines related to Covid safety norms to the hotels, restaurants and various eateries.