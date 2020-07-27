Coronavirus tests in ICMR approved labs only, says Andhra govt

Coronavirus outbreak is taking a big toll on the two Telugu states especially in Andhra Pradesh with increasing death rate. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government took a crucial decision on the conduction of coronavirus tests in private labs. The government has issued special orders to this effect giving approval for rapid antigen tests.

However, the government has directed that covid-19 tests are conducted in ICMR approved labs and that not more than Rs 750 be charged for rapid antigen tests. The orders said that if the sample was sent for VRDL examination, it would not be charged more than Rs 2,800.

The government has made it clear that lab staff conducting corona tests to ensure that the patient's data be entered into the ICMR login. The Andhra Pradesh government has directed private hospitals to seek the permission of the nodal officer before conducting Coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, with an increase in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, as many as 47,645 samples were tested and 7627 new positive cases were reported taking the tally to 96,298. Of these, 48,956 were active cases and 46,301 were recovered from the virus and discharged while the death toll rose to 1,041 across the state.