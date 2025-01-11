CPI demands housing plots for poor

Ongole: The CPI and AP Agricultural Workers’ Union staged a pro-test outside the Collectorate here on Friday, demanding immediate allocation of housing sites to the poor as promised during elections.

Speaking at the protest, CPI district secretary M L Narayana demanded that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu fulfil his electoral promise of providing two cents of land in urban areas and three cents in rural areas for housing. The leaders highlighted that while 22,000 beneficiaries in Ongole city received eligibility certificates for housing sites during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, none have been shown their allocated plots. They also demanded housing pattas for poor residents who have been living in various colonies, including Sara-ladevi Nagar for 20 years, Karmika Nagar for 12 years, and Dattatreya Colony for 18 years. They demanded that the government increase the house construction assis-tance to Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary, considering the rising costs.