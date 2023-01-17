CPI Poru Bata from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu has informed that a public movement 'CPI Poru Bata' is being organised from January 18, demanding Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Jagananna houses across East Godavari district and immediate distribution of TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries.

He unveiled the Poru Bata poster at a programme held at the party office here on Monday. Madhu said that it is gratifying that the State government is allocating space to the poor, reminding that CPI fought for housing for the poor for many years. But the government is giving Rs 1,80,000 only for the construction of the house, which is not enough, he claimed and demanded to increase the amount to Rs 5 lakh.

Madhu said that East Godavari district CPI leaders and activists will visit houses and plots of the beneficiaries from January 18 to 30 and undertake a signature collection programme. He clarified that a roundtable meeting will be held on January 30 and dharnas will be held at the Collectorate on February 6.

CPI leaders K Rambabu, V Kondala Rao, Ch Ramana, S Ramanamma, N Ramarao and others were present on the occasion.