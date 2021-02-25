CPM always fights on behalf of people: Raghavulu

Vijayawada: Appealing to the denizens to vote in favour of the CPM candidates in the forthcoming municipal elections, CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu said here on Wednesday that CPM always fights on behalf of people to protect their rights and interests.

He started electioneering along with CPM leaders Ch Babu Rao and DV Krishna in 51, 55 and 56 divisions of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Addressing people, Raghavulu said that the Central government is in favour of corporate houses and big investors and is in no way working for the small traders and small industries. Moreover, it has been harming the interest of the workers. During the pandemic, instead of helping people, the Centre is imposing more taxes, increasing the prices of essential commodities, he said.

He came down heavily on the State government which yielding to the diktat of the Centre and imposing more taxes on the citizens like hike in property tax, drainage and water charges. "All these issues should be discussed with people before taking decision," he averred.

In the name of ration at the doorstep, people are made to stand on the road, he said. If people exercised their franchise for a packet of biryani and money, they would suffer for the next five years with high taxes, he said.

He appealed to people to vote for the sickle, hammer and star symbol to elect the CPM candidates.