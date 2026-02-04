CPM demands immediate increase in RTC buses

Vijayawada: The CPM state committee, which met on February 2 and 3 at MB Vignana Kendram in Vijayawada, demanded an immediate increase in RTC buses in view of the sharp rise in passenger traffic following the implementation of the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of party central committee member K Lokanatham and was attended by politburo members B Raghavulu and U Vasuki, along with state secretary V Srinivasa Rao. The committee unanimously adopted a resolution highlighting the severe inconvenience being faced by passengers due to overcrowding.

Party state secretary Srinivasa Rao released the resolution to the media here on Tuesday. He said that RTC occupancy has increased dramatically from 67 per cent to 98 per cent after the launch of the Stree Shakti scheme. However, the government failed to deploy additional buses to meet the growing demand, he said. As a result, buses are running beyond capacity, skipping stops, and frequently breaking down due to poor maintenance and ageing fleets, he commented.

Further, he said the two-day state committee meeting expressed its concern over harassment faced by women passengers and the difficulties encountered by students who are unable to reach schools and colleges on time.

The party also pointed out that RTC staff are under heavy pressure, with workload rising by over 30 per cent, leading to an increase in in-service deaths, he said. Despite the corporation seeking permission to recruit 11,000 staff, the government has not responded, he noted.

Meanwhile, he said his party urged the government to ensure RTC services in villages still lacking bus connectivity, strictly regulate private buses, allow digital Aadhaar verification for women passengers, and immediately strengthen the public transport system to safeguard the Stree Shakti scheme and commuter safety.