CPM slams coalition govt for Rs.12,771 cr power tariff burden

Vijayawada: CPM accused the coalition government of once again deceiving the people by preparing to impose an additional Rs 12,771 crore in power adjustment charges on consumers, despite promising to reduce the electricity burden.

Addressing the media after visiting several localities in Governorpet in Vijayawada, CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao said that power consumers were outraged by the steadily rising electricity bills, even as the government falsely claims to have reduced tariffs. CPM leaders, including Baburao and State Committee member D. Kashinath, interacted with consumers and reviewed their bills to explain the new charges.

Baburao criticised the coalition government for “betraying the public,” stating that in just 17 months, it has already imposed Rs 18,243 crore in “true-up” and “adjustment” charges for FY 2022–23 and 2023–24. “Now, the government is preparing to levy another Rs 12,771 crore under the fourth control period,” he said. According to Baburao, despite reducing tariffs by just 13 paise per unit—a mere 5 percent of the total burden—the government has projected it as a major relief. He said the burden imposed by the previous YSRCP administration continues, with the coalition government adding further weight instead of providing relief.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the new Rs 12,771 crore proposal on November 18, even though several objections were raised by consumer groups and political parties. Baburao alleged that the Commission has become a mere formality, approving whatever the distribution companies propose.

Baburao warned that industries, small businesses, and the middle class were reeling under unbearable costs, leading to job losses and economic slowdown.

“If the government does not withdraw this Rs 12,771 crore proposal and cancel the earlier burdens, a statewide agitation will become inevitable,” he declared. He called upon the public to prepare for a united struggle against the government’s “anti-people” power policies. CPM leaders K Durgarao, M Seetharamulu, Y Subbarao, Lakshman, Raman and Konda also participated along with Baburao and Kashinath.