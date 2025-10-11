Create awareness about Central schemes, officials told

Kakinada: Memberof Parliament (Kakinada) and Chairperson of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Tangella Uday Srinivas has directed officials to intensify awareness on various Central government welfare schemes so that more people can benefit from them.

A DISHA meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Friday. District Collector and DISHA Member-Secretary Shanmohan, MLCs Karri Padmasree and Perabattula Rajasekhar, trainee Collector Manisha, MPPs from various mandals, committee members, and village sarpanches attended the meeting.

Collector Shanmohan briefed the gathering that DISHA Committee was constituted to ensure coordination, monitoring, and effective implementation of the Central government schemes in the district. The meeting reviewed the progress of several key schemes across different sectors. These included banking-related programmes like PMEGP, PMMY, and Mudra; health initiatives such as National Health Mission, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana, universal health check-ups, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, anaemia eradication, National Urban Health Mission, and childcare centres; rural development schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana and pension programmes; and women and child welfare initiatives like Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Mission Shakti, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

The committee also discussed progress under National Livestock Mission, Pashu Kisan Credit Cards, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Atal Tinkering Labs under School Education Department, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, PM Kisan, soil testing centres, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and various skill development training programmes being implemented in the district. Progress on Kakinada Smart City works and PM Surya Ghar scheme was also reviewed.

MP Uday Srinivas instructed Skill Development Department officials to collect details from all industries in the district regarding the types of skills and the number of workers required, and to submit a report within 15 days. He also directed officials to identify which Central schemes are most beneficial for the district and to prepare detailed proposals within the same timeframe.

He said the meeting witnessed productive discussions on the implementation status of Central schemes, field-level challenges, ongoing activities, and plans. The MP stressed the need for extensive public awareness about Central government welfare schemes and called upon officials to maintain coordination while keeping public representatives informed about the progress of these programmes. He also said the government is ready to sanction the necessary equipment and funds for promoting skill training programmes in line with industrial requirements. Uday Srinivas assured that he would make all efforts to place the Kakinada parliamentary constituency at the forefront of development. Zilla Parishad CEO VVVS Lakshmana Rao and AVO M Bujjibabu also participated in the meeting.