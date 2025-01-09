Credit of my victory goes to party leaders says MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy stated that he secured victory in 2024 elections only because of the party functionaries and leaders, otherwise victory might have become hard task for him.

Participating at party functionaries meeting along with State Wakf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz and Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh at SV Kalyana Mandapam here on Wednesday, the MP said that activists and leaders of TDP, JSP and BJP have strived hard for day and night.

He recalled that he campaigned in Udayagiri for just seven days, but party functionaries and leaders worked hard for his victory relentlessly for 45 days. TDP secured 98,000 votes in Udayagiri segment against the total 7.66 lakh votes in the constituency.

Lauding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving Nellore MP ticket to him, Vemireddy said that he never expected such a great victory as it was first time for him to face direct elections. Stating that he will remain grateful to the party functionaries and leaders, the MP assured that he will be available to them any time.

Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh said winning 2024 election was highly impossible for both Vemireddy and himself without the cooperation of party leaders and functionaries.

Udayagiri former MLA K Vijaya Ramireddy, party leaders and activists from eight mandals of Udayagiri constituency were present.