Crime rate declines significantly in Bapatla dist

Bapatla: Bapatla District SP Tushar Dudi released their annual crime statistics for 2024 on Tuesday, and announced that there has been a notable decrease in overall crime, with total registered cases dropping from 5,361 in 2023 to 3,637 in 2024.

Explaining the details, the SP said that crimes against women decreased by 19 per cent and attributed it to various awareness programmes including ‘Mahila Mee Kosam’ initiatives.

He said that property crimes saw a 13.5 per cent reduction, and they recovered 57 per cent of the theft property, Rs 2.16 crore. He observed that cybercrimes showed a concerning 73 per cent increase, and they successfully froze Rs 1.71 crore of the Rs 5.70 crore lost in cyber fraud cases.

The SP explained that road safety showed improvement with fatal accidents decreasing slightly from 213 to 211 cases, while nonfatal accidents seeing a more significant reduction of 15.81 per cent, dropping from 354 to 298 cases.

He said that the department has been implementing en-hanced safety measures including 24/7 highway patrols and improved road engineering also helped in the reduction of accidents.

The SP said that they increased CCTV cameras to 817 across the district and introduced drone surveillance for crowd management during major events. Measures to prevent smuggling of drugs, resulted in the seizure of 48.53 kg of dry ganja and the arrest of 66 individuals in 15 NDPS cases, showing a decrease from the previous year’s figures of 841.98 kg and 244 arrests in 43 cases, the SP explained.

The annual crime report highlighted several successful investigations, including the solving of high-profile murder and sexual assault cases through the effective use of CCTV footage and forensic evidence. The police department also processed 2,040 public grievance petitions, successfully resolving 1,782 cases.