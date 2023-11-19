Live
CWC 2023 IND vs AUS: ACA sets up big screens across AP
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has geared up to provide entertainment to cricket fans in Andhra Pradesh by setting up big screens in various districts to watch the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia to be held at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
This initiative, which is being carried out for the first time in the state, aims to create a stadium-like atmosphere for the fans to enjoy the match. The screens will be set up in 13 erstwhile districts, and fans can watch the match for free with food counters will also be available at the venues.
ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for granting permission to set up these big screens. The district-wise locations of the screens include popular spots like Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Ongole, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, and Vijayawada.
District wise location of big screens
1. Visakhapatnam: RK Beach, Opposite Kali Mata Temple
2. Anantapur: Police Training College (PTC)
3. Eluru: Indoor Stadium Ground, Opposite Collector Office
4. Guntur: Majeti Guravaiah High School Ground
5. Kadapa: Arts College Ground
6. Kakinada: Rangaraya Medical College Ground
7. Kurnool: D.S. A. Stadium
8. Nellore: V.R. High School Ground
9. Ongolu: ZP Mini Stadium
10. Srikakulam: M.H. School Ground, 7 Road Junction
11. Tirupati: K.V.S. Sports Park, Tummalakunta Ground
12. Vizianagaram: Ice Factory Junction, Behind Bhashyam School
13. Vijayawada: M.G. Road, Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.