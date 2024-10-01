Cyber Smart Kids campaign held

Anantapur: The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science of Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) has organised 'Cyber Smart Kids' campaign to promote cyber security awareness among school children at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Janthaluru, Anantapur on Monday.

The event was held under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori and Dean-in-charge Prof C Sheela Reddy.

The main theme of this programme was to highlight the importance of being smart and vigilant while using digital tools. Its goal was to educate students on the dangers of cyber hacks and provide solutions to prevent them. M Sc (AI & DS) second semester students M Vamsi Krishna and D Ashok explained to the students about the key concepts of cyber security, including terms like hacking, ethical hacking, how to become cyber-smart, and security measures that should be followed to protect against threats and information theft from social media and gaming applications.

M Sc (AI & DS) second semester students S Pavan and Venkata Ramana discussed how cyber security works to defend internet-connected devices and services from various attacks.

During the question and answer session, students and teachers raised queries related to cybercrimes, safeguarding personal information and detecting malicious links, which were addressed by the faculty.

Students and teachers, faculty from the Department of CS & IT participated in the event. The programme was coordinated by Dr C Krishna Priya and Dr P Sumalatha.