Cyclone Fengal damages paddy crop

Srikakulam: Unwanted and unseasonal ‘Fengal’ cyclone rains damaged paddy crop in Srikakulam district.

Farmers are worried about loss of yield as it has been inundated due to rains. Both harvested and standing crops were damaged due to rains caused by the cyclone.

In several parts, standing paddy crops were inundated. Farmers are worried over the loss of yield and that the produce is likely to get discoloured due to inundation of paddy fields and harvested paddy heaps on fields.

Paddy crop is cultivated during the kharif season in an extent of 5.2 lakh acres in the district and good yield is expected this year.

But almost at the harvesting stage, unwanted cyclone rains damaged the crop. Moderate rainfall was reported across the district on Saturday and Sunday. Rains are expected to continue on Monday also.

Officials and staff of the agriculture department suggested to the farmers to make efforts to remove water on their paddy fields to mitigate crop damage due to rainwater.

Paddy harvesting process began in several mandals a week ago but in the wake of cyclone warning, farmers stopped harvesting the crops. Rains coupled with winds caused damage even to standing crops.