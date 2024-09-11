Live
Cyclone rains expose loopholes in drainage system
Cyclone rains have exposed loopholes in drainage system in and around the Srikakulam city.
Srikakulam: Cyclone rains have exposed loopholes in drainage system in and around the Srikakulam city. Due to relentless rains for the three days, roads were inundated at Day and Night Junction, One-Way traffic road, Rythu Bazaar road, Vamsadhara office road, RTC Complex, Balaga, DCCB Colony, Potti Sriramulu Junction, Kinnera Theatre Road, Krishna Park, Visakha-A and Visakha-B colonies in the city.
In these areas roads and drains were occupied by the private hospital managements and various vendors who are indiscriminately dumping waste into the drains, in addition to occupying the roads.
As a result, rainwater is flowing on the roads making it difficult for people to travel on them. Stagnation of rainwater on the roads along with drain water is causing rain-related diseases like fevers.
Lack of proper drainage facility and stagnation of water on vacant sites for days together is leading to rampant growth of mosquitoes in and around the city resulting in spread of dengue, malaria, filaria, chikungunya in the city.
Most of the irrigation minor and sub-minor canals had been occupied at several areas in the city blocking free flow of rainwater. Officials concerned are unable to take action on these violations allegedly due to political pressure and corruption.