Daggubati Venkateswara Rao fell ill at Mandapalli Temple

Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao fell ill on Saturday morning at Mandapalli Shaneswara Swamy temple in Kothapeta mandal of Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On the occasion of Shani Trayodashi, he attended the Abhishekam at Mandapalli along with his family members. While performing special pujas, he fell slightly ill. Immediately he was taken from the temple and laid to rest. He is said to have vertigo while conducting abhisheka. Now there is no problem, said family members.

According to the temple authorities, Daggubati visits the temple to conduct the abhisheka as a remedy for Shani Dosha. Family members and close friends remained in the temple till the abhisheka was completed. Daggubati Venkateswara Rao was earlier a minister in the TDP regime.

After that, he joined the Congress party and won as MLA. He stayed away from the 2014 elections after the bifurcation of the state. He joined YSRCP along with his son before the 2019 elections. He contested from Parchur and lost. After that, he declared retirement from politics. His wife and former Union minister Purandeshwari continue to be a key leader in the BJP.