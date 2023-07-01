Live
- PM Modi advocates digital payments for transparency
- 'If I make 80, that'll be a miracle': Allan Border reveals his Parkinson's disease battle
- ‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
- Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US
- Gujarat High Court to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree on July 7
- I was feeling a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League
- Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter’s plea with Rs 50L cost
- Non-Twitter users cannot see their favourite celebrity tweets
- Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in Karnataka
- Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed
Daggubati Venkateswara Rao fell ill at Mandapalli Temple
Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao fell ill on Saturday morning at Mandapalli Shaneswara Swamy temple in Kothapeta mandal of Dr. BR Ambedkar...
Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao fell ill on Saturday morning at Mandapalli Shaneswara Swamy temple in Kothapeta mandal of Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
On the occasion of Shani Trayodashi, he attended the Abhishekam at Mandapalli along with his family members. While performing special pujas, he fell slightly ill. Immediately he was taken from the temple and laid to rest. He is said to have vertigo while conducting abhisheka. Now there is no problem, said family members.
According to the temple authorities, Daggubati visits the temple to conduct the abhisheka as a remedy for Shani Dosha. Family members and close friends remained in the temple till the abhisheka was completed. Daggubati Venkateswara Rao was earlier a minister in the TDP regime.
After that, he joined the Congress party and won as MLA. He stayed away from the 2014 elections after the bifurcation of the state. He joined YSRCP along with his son before the 2019 elections. He contested from Parchur and lost. After that, he declared retirement from politics. His wife and former Union minister Purandeshwari continue to be a key leader in the BJP.