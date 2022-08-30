Dalits, Girijans being suppressed: JAC

Guntur: The Central and State governments have been suppressing the constitutional rights of Dalits and Girijan communities, lamented Dr Panabaka Krishnaiah, executive chairman of Dalit Girijan joint action committee.

Addressing a roundtable meeting at Gurram Joshua Vignana Kendram with district JAC convener Bhupati Sudhir Kumar in the chair here on Monday, Dr Krishnaiah said that the YSRCP government had withdrawn 27 welfare schemes intended for Dalits and Girijans and not a single new scheme was introduced during its three-year rule.

Former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar exhorted all the parties to unite for the protection of the rights of Dalits and Girijans.

State JAC convener Korivi Vinay Kumar expressed concern over the suppression of the upper castes on the downtrodden while the State government has been oppressing them financially. He called upon Dalits and Girijans to become a political force to reckon with to protect their own interests.

JAC convener Rana Pratap, Chandra Nayak, Dr Penubala Chandrasekhar, Krishnanjaneyulu, BSP leader Mani Kumari, Dalit, Girijan Budge Watch convener Alladi Devakumar, Dr Anjaiah, T Ashok, Eeri Rajasekhar, DSS leader Hemalata, CASA representative Thomas, N Ganesh, DBF leader Pondugala Prakash, Matta Babu, Ila Manikya Rao, M Suribabu, Ambedkar, Kanteti Yellamanda, Vipparla Vijayabhaskar, Netagani Susila, Nakshatram, Battula Rajamani and others participated in the meeting.