DCCB chief M Reddamma hails 3 capitals decision of CM

Chittoor: District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairperson M Reddamma said that the proposal of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for establishing three capitals to Andhra Pradesh is highly appreciable as the plan will develop all the three regions.

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is opposing the move to get political mileage and to protect the interests of his party men, she said. On the occasion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, the YSRCP leaders organised a number of programmes like offering free meal , blood donation camps and assets distribution at various places in Chittoor. She participated cake cutting function held at Kongareddipalli.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Saturday, Reddamma said, `` Though having alliance with NDA government at Centre, TDP president Naidu failed to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ger special category status.'' She said the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to establishing three capitals would be final and there would be no change.

She said that DCCB is committed for the welfare of the farmers right from the beginning and instructions were given to reschedule the crop loans of the farmers pertaining to the drought hit mandals in the district . Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, YSRCP leaders Krishna Reddy, Krishna Murthy and others were present .