Death centenary of Lenin observed

Vijayawada: Rich revolutionary tributes were paid to Vladimir Lenin in connection with the centenary death anniversary of the founder of the Union of Soviet Social Republic (USSR) at the Lenin Centre on the last day of a week-long programme here on Sunday.

CPI leader K Ramakrishna and CPM leader V Srinviasa Rao who participated in the programme paid rich tributes to the revolutionary leader and founder of the world’s first socialist nation.

Prof G Haragopal of Hyderabad Central University, Veekshanam editor N Venugopal, literary critic Katyayani Vidmahey, CPM leader Ch Babu Rao, Progressive Forum leader Akkineni Chandra Rao and others spoke.

The leaders paid rich tributes to the statue of Lenin which was installed in 1987 under the leadership of CPI leader Chandra Rajeswara Rao and CPM leader EMS Namboodiripad and Chukkapalli Pitchaiah and others.

Senior communist leader Edpuganti Nageswara Rao, AITUC state general secretary G Obulesu, former MLC MVS Sarma, IFTU leader Prasad, CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja, AIDWA secretary Rama Devi, PoW secretary Padma, Siddhartha Law College principal Ch Divakar Babu, noted advocate Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, CPI city secretary G Koteswara Rao, CPM city secretary Donepudi Kasinath, Visalandhra Publishing House manager G Manohar Naidu, Prajasakthi Publishing house manager Lakshmaiah, Golla Narayana Rao, Gundu Narayana, Buddiga Zamindar and others participated.

The artistes of Praja Natya Mandali organised various cultural programmes during the week-long programme which started on January 21. Artistes Jagan, Pitchaiah, Nazeer Basha, Haneef, Appanna, Lanka Durga Rao, Bhaskar Rao, Sarma, Suri Babu, Vadlamudi Padma and others were present.