Decision on Krishnapatnam med after reports, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday discussed with Ayush officials about Krishnapatnam medicine during a review on Covid situation. He directed the officials to get the drops being given in eye to be examined with specialists and a decision on the distribution of the herbal medicine can be taken after the report from Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Studies.

State Ayush commissioner Ramulu informed the Chief Minister that Anandaiah has been distributing medicine in Krishnapatnam for 30-35 years. For Covid patients, five types of medicines are being given, including eye drops.

Ramulu said Anandaiah has been using 18 ingredients, all natural products.

He said Anandaiah had shown the preparation of medicine to them and also given formula and added that they had sent the medicine samples to lab for investigation.

The commissioner said some reports are out and some are awaited and added that these samples were sent to Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies and they have given the medicine to 500 people and were analysing the results. The officials said the detailed report will be received in 6-7 days.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take utmost precautions in wake of black fungus and focus on procuring injections for its treatment.

During the review, the Chief Minister said information is being received on white fungus and yellow fungus and directed the officials to be on alert regarding them.

He ordered alternative arrangements for uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the wake of Yaas cyclone and added that focus be on supply and storage of oxygen.

He said 15,000 oxygen concentrators are being procured and instructed the officials to focus on their maintenance and adopt a system to ensure they work properly.

The Chief Minister said every hospital with more than 50 beds should have oxygen facility and oxygen generation arrangements should be completed by August in these hospitals.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they had identified 34 children who became orphans as their parents died of Covid. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in their accounts.

He directed that measures should be taken to shift Covid patients areas where Yaas cyclone is likely to have an impact.

He said chief secretary would be stationed in Vishakapatnam to monitor situation due to cyclone Yaas.