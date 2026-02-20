Defaulters warned of invoking RR Act

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has warned of invoking Revenue Recovery (RR) Act and initiating criminal action against tax defaulters in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Commissioner informed that an outstanding tax arrears of Rs 347 crore for 2025-26 financial year are pending. The NMC was able to collect only Rs 90 crore till date after several efforts, including settlement at Lok Adalat.

Nandan said in the last Lok Adalat NMC had collected Rs 12 crore and it was proposed to serve notices through National Lok Adalat on March 14. He warned that if the defaulters fail to pay the pending arrears, RR Act will be invoked and criminal action will be initiated.