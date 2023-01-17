Defying police ban, Jallikattu organised in Rangampeta

Tirupati: Defying the police ban, the annual Jallikatu, known as Pasuvula Pausha (Bull Race), was held in Rangampeta village in Chandragiri mandal, 20 km from here on Monday.

Youth from the village and surrounding villages enthusiastically participated in the almost day-long Jallikattu in the village in which the bulls were let loose with prize money tied to the horns

However, due to repeated warning of action by police against conducting such bull races as it endangers the lives of youth and also to prevent cruelty towards the animals like bulls and cows, the participation of bulls and the youth in the Rangampeta Jallikattu which was popular in Chandragiri constituency was visibly less this year.

Sources said five youngsters sustained injuries while trying to tame the racing bulls on the narrow streets in Rangampeta village and four of them were admitted to a local hospital.

Jallikattu was also observed in a village in Ramachandrapuam mandal on Monday.

It may be noted here that Jallikattu is a traditional practice observed in the villages in the former Chittoor district, being observed on Kanuma, the third day of Sankranti festival.