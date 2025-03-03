Delegation from Rivier varsity visits MITS

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) hosted a delegation from Rivier University, USA, to explore academic collaborations, announced Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of MITS.

The visit focused on student exchange programmes and signing an MoU to strengthen international educational ties.

The delegation interacted with students and faculty, highlighting global academic exposure and cross-cultural learning. Key attendees included Dr C Yuvaraj, Venu Choudary, Dr Sremmantha Basu, U Vijaya Lakshmi and department heads.