Demand to remove Amit Shah from Union Cabinet

Ongole : The state president of Dalitha Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (DHPS) Neelam Nagendra Rao, has demanded the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet for allegedly disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar during the ‘75 Glorious Years of Indian Constitution’ discussion in the parliament.

During a protest held near the Ambedkar statue at HCM College in Ongole on Thursday, Nagendra Rao strongly criticised Shah’s remarks. He argued that Shah, who previously served as Gujarat’s Home Minister, lacked the moral authority to comment on Ambedkar. Nagendra Rao expressed concern over the BJP government’s alleged plans to modify the Constitution, pointing to their recent pursuit of 400 parliamentary seats and the proposal for ‘One Nation- One Election.’

He highlighted the contradiction between Prime Minister Modi’s frequent acknowledgment of Ambedkar’s influence on his rise to leadership and the government’s current stance.

The demonstration also highlighted the broader issues of reservation policy and social jus-tice.

Protesters demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation and the removal of Shah’s controversial remarks from the parliamentary records.

Various Dalit and Bahujan organisation leaders, including Dara Anjaiah, Kakumanu Ravi, and others also participated in the programme.