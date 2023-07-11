Deputy CM Dora releases Peddagedda water

Pachipenta(Parvathipuram): The Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora released water from the main right canal of Peddagedda Reservoir of Pachipenta mandal on Monday. Water has been releasing from various projects for Kharif 2023 in the past few days.

Water is being released for 4,550 acres belonging to 7 villages of Pachipenta Mandal and 3,013 acres belonging to 7 villages of Ramabhadrapuram Mandal through the right main canal of Pedgededda Reservoir.

At present the reservoir has 0.740 tmc water available. The Water Resources Department has made plans to provide water to the entire Ayacut

Speaking on the occasion, Dora said that water is being released in a planned way to provide water timely to the farmers. He said that the government is taking all measures for welfare of farmers.

He said that YSR Yantra Seva centres have been set up and modern agricultural equipment had been made available. He said that agri tech labs are set up and all kinds of agricultural tests will be made available to farmers. He appealed to the farmers to take advantage and get maximum yields with less investment.

Bobbili MLA S Venkata China Appalanaidu, officials of water resources department and oters were present.