Destroyed the state in all spheres Chandrababu criticized YS Jagan's rule

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that during the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state has been destroyed in all areas, all systems have been corrupted and all communities have been lost. He called upon all to join hands to save the state and throw away the YSRCP in the Bay of Bengal. He addressed the Ra Kadalira meeting held on Saturday night at Mandapeta of Konaseema district.

Naidu criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy for constantly deceiving people with his lies. He said that Jagan's transfer of MLAs by making them responsible for his failures and corruption on them is proof of his fraud. Chandrababu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy canceled 27 schemes implemented by TDP for the welfare of Dalits and removed the SC sub-plan. It is alleged that 188 Dalits were killed during Jagan's rule and more than 6000 attacks were made on Dalits. Chandrababu mentioned the examples of Dr. Sudhakar, Kodi Kathi Srinu, and MLC Ananthababu's driver Subrahmanyam.

He said that the TDP government constituted the Justice Punnayya Commission on Dalit problems and has brought 12 GOs for their welfare. The Bharat Ratna award for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was issued with NTR's initiation as the Chairman of the National Front, he said. The services of Dalit celebrities like Pratibha Bharati, GMC Balayogi, and Kaki Madhavrao were highly utilized. He said that TDP has proposed KR Narayanan's name as President.

He alleged the brutal history of YSRCP is filing atrocity cases against Dalits in Amaravati. Jagan's misdeeds will not be forgotten by Dalits, Naidu opined.

He said that all the systems like medicine, education, irrigation, agriculture, and roads have been destroyed. He said that the Telugu Desam Party is not against English, but knowledge is possible only through the mother tongue. He said that all those who are excelling in foreign countries have studied their primary education in their mother tongue.

He alleged that Rs.75000 crores should have been spent on BCs in the last five years, but not a single rupee has been spent. He said that 40 lakh construction workers lost their jobs due to YSRCP leaders' illegal sand exploitation. Due to the accumulation of bill arrears of Rs.95000 crores, thousands of contractors are in deep financial troubles, he said. He appealed to the people to vote for Vegulla Jogeswara Rao in the Mandapeta constituency.

He asked the entire cadre of Telugu Desam and Janasena to be in public for the next 80 days. He said that there is a boom in favor of TDP and Janasena among the people. He called on the cadre to fight with the aim of winning all the seats and the people to bravely oppose the demonic rule of the YSRCP.