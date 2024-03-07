Devineni Avinash conducts Mee Avinash Anna Haami" program

Live
Devineni Avinash, a prominent political figure in the Eastern Constituency, recently conducted the "Mee Avinash Anna Haami" program to engage with the residents of various divisions in the area.
Devineni Avinash, a prominent political figure in the Eastern Constituency, recently conducted the "Mee Avinash Anna Haami" program to engage with the residents of various divisions in the area. He visited Siddhartha Garu in the 7th Division, Sudhira Garu in Mughalrajapuram Apartments in the 10th Division, New Postal Colony, Kranti in Fun Time Areas, and Pedda Bavi Centre in the Hill Top Areas.
During his visits, Avinash explained the various welfare development programs initiated by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government. The program aimed to inform the residents about the government's efforts to improve the lives of the people in the constituency.
Several local leaders and activists from the YSR Congress Party, including 5th Division Corporator Kalbalala Ambedkar, 7th Division Corporator Merakanapalli Madhuri, and 10th Division Incharge Karuturi Harish, were present during Avinash's interactions with the residents. The program was well-received by the residents, who appreciated the efforts of their representatives in bringing about positive change in their community.