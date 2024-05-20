Live
Just In
Devineni Uma demands police to withdraw cases filed against media persons
Says that the whole country is watching the behavior of Kancharlapalem police
Amaravati: Former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Monday said that the Visakhapatnam police brutally attacked the media that heard the voices of the victims. Those who filed false cases must pay the price, he said. He said that the whole country is watching the behavior of Kancharlapalem police.
He alleged that there is a conspiracy under the leadership of CS on the orders of Tadepalli Police. Devineni accused police of filing illegal cases against the media on the instructions of Sajjala and Jagan. The cases against the media should be withdrawn immediately, he demanded.
He said that the SIT inquiry should also be conducted transparently on the violence that took place after the polling. They are ready to release their call data on violence. YCP leaders were asked if they can disclose Call data.