Devotion marks Nagara Sankeerthanam

Tirupati: The artists of various Bhajana Mandalies in the city held Nagara Sankeerthanam (chanting of devotional songs) here on Monday.

The Bhajana Mandali artists in traditional attire and some dressed in mythological characters like Lord Siva, Vishnu, Parvathi, Lord Venkateswara, Sri Krishna and others participated in the Sankeerthanam, held to mark the completion of one year of Nagara Sankeerthanam by the Bhajana Mandalies.

Later at a meeting, speakers lauded Gundala Gopinath, coordinator of Nagara Sankeerthanam, for successfully conducting the event on every Saturday.

Realtor Dollar Divakar who was the chief guest of the function said that the Nagara Sankeerthanam promotes devotion and our rich culture.

