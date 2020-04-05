DGP Gautam Sawang comments on coronavirus Lockdown, says just nine days left

In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, there are questions as to whether the lockdown would increase or not. The state government too have been unable to give a clear clarity on this. In these circumstances AP DGP Gautam Sawang made interesting comments. He said that the lockdown would remains for another nine days in the state. DGP Gautam Sawang asked the people to follow the rules and take extra care in the same spirit. He said that the police were constantly working to curb the coronavirus.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Gautam Sawang said the Guntur and Vijayawada police are working harder. In Guntur, 30 corona cases were reported, while in Krishna district, 28 were infected. Against this backdrop, police have focused on these two districts. Official figures show that 226 corona positive cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh so far. One was treated and discharged while the disease was cured. So far, one person was killed by the corona in the state.

On the other hand, it is likely the lockdown would not end on the 14th of this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Cabinet meeting tomorrow through a video conference where the Prime Minister is expected to take a decision on lockdown across the country.