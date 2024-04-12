Dharmavaram BJP candidate Satya Kumar pays tribute to Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule's birth anniversary, Satya Kumar Phule, the BJP National Secretary of NDA (BJP, TDP, Jana Sena), paid tribute at Dharmavaram Police Circle in honor of the social reformer. In his speech, Satyakumar highlighted Mahatma Phule's lifelong dedication to fighting inequalities and providing equal opportunities to the marginalized communities.





He mentioned that Mahatma Phule founded the organization Satyasochak and dedicated his life to promoting equality. Satyakumar stressed the importance of reflecting on Phule's aspirations and ideals as a way of paying tribute to him.



Satyakumar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to empower backward classes, citing various initiatives and policies that have provided opportunities to BCs across the country. He highlighted the increase in representation of BCs in various government bodies and the focus on education and healthcare for the community.

Promising to work towards the development of all communities in Dharmavaram constituency, Satyakumar emphasized the need for inclusive growth and welfare measures for all sections of society. The event saw the participation of many leaders and activists who showed their support for Satyakumar's commitment to the welfare of the people.