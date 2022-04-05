Dilli Rao assures to keep district in top three places in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: S Dilli Rao, a 2013 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the first Collector of NTR district at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday.

As part of the reorganisation of districts in the State, NTR district was carved out from Krishna district and formed with Vijayawada as the headquarters. The 130-year-old sub-collector's office located on MG Road has been refurbished as the Collectorate office of NTR district. Offices in the century old building were renovated for the past few days.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the new districts in virtual mode on Monday. Later briefing the media, Collector Dilli Rao said the NTR district was formed with 20 mandals with a population of 22.18 lakh and five municipalities and Nagar Panchayats besides one Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. Stating NTR district is located in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, he said that he will try to keep the district in top three places in the State in development. He said the district administration would try to reach out to the people and implement all welfare schemes so that all beneficiaries will be benefitted. He said the new district has a young team of officers and hoped the district would be developed in all spheres. He said the efforts are on to get land for construction of integrated Collectorate compound before April 30. He said he would try to work in coordination with officials and the peoples' representatives.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Telugu Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvati, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Joint Collector Srivas Nupur, city Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Md Ruhulla, Nandigama MLA M Jagan Mohan Rao and others greeted Collector Dilli Rao at the Collectorate.

The sub-collector office was built 130 years ago during British rule and now renovated as the NTR district Collectorate and administrative activities began on Monday.