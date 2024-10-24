Disha meet: MP Putta reviews Central, State schemes

Eluru : MP and District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) Chairman Putta Mahesh Kumar said that Eluru district should be a leader in all fields including development and welfare.

A meeting of the Disha was held at Eluru Collectorate here on Wednesday. MP Mahesh Kumar in the capacity of Disha Chairman reviewed various Central government schemes and schemes implemented with state share along with district collector K Vetri Selvi. Denduluru MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar, TRICAR Chairman Boragam Srinivasa Rao and joint collector P Dhatri Reddy participated.

He reviewed the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Swachh Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, National Health Mission, Education, Agriculture, PMEGP, Amrit, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana, National Highways, BSNL, Railways, Animal Husbandry Department, District Rural Development etc., Speaking on the occasion, MP Mahesh Kumar said that development and welfare of the district should be advanced in accordance with the ambitions and goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The authorities should take more efficient measures to ensure that even the remote village people receive the Central government schemes. The schemes implemented by the Central government should be monitored from time to time to ensure proper implementation. He expressed his anger that the relevant high-ranking officials did not come when there was a discussion relating to the BSNL and the Railway Department. He warned that action will be taken against the concerned officials if such negligence is noticed in the next meeting. They want to initiate the establishment of food processing units in the district.

Special measures will be taken to manage the recycling of accumulated plastic waste. Industries will develop through new industrial policy. He said that the youth are not keen to go for employment in distant areas and in view of this, efforts are being made to establish industries in those areas.

He advised the authorities to identify suitable land and water availability for setting up industries. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the modernisation works of Eluru Railway Station at the earliest. He said that there is a need to provide infrastructure for the convenience of passengers at Nuzvid railway station. They will soon visit Eluru and Nuzvid railway stations.

Collector Vetri Selvi said that suitable lands for setting up industries in the district are being identified. Steps are being taken to set up aqua processing units.

ZP CEO KSS Subba Rao along with many MPPs and district officials of respective departments were present.