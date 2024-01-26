Live
Just In
Dissident YSRCP leaders eye Congress
Many ruling party leaders opposing new candidates are renomination of sitting MLAs or MPs are planning to migrate to Congress following take over of Y S Sharmila as PCC chief
Srikakulam: Following the takeover of APCC by Y S Sharmila, the Congress party is likely to the pit shop for all dissidents of YSRCP who were previously with YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
Those who are unhappy with YSRCP are reportedly in touch with the district Congress leaders. In Rajam constituency, second-rung leaders of YSRCP are angry over the swapping of sitting MLA Kambala Jogulu with Tale Rajesh. The anti-Rajesh group consisting of KSudha, Y Jaganmohan and P Srinu is contemplating to join Congress.
In Pathapatnam seat also YSRCP mandal level leaders of Kotturu, Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Hiramandal, L N Peta are opposing second chance for MLA Reddy Shanthi. If the party high command refuses to take note of their demand, the leaders are ready to migrate into Congress party. In Kotturu, Hiramandal and, Pathapatnam mandals, YSRCP leaders are strongly opposing their own party MLA on different issues.
In Amadalavalasa also leaders belonging to the group which is opposed to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram are reportedly making efforts to join Congress. Here Sitaram has rivalry with his own party leaders Ch Ravi Kumar, B Ramesh, S Gandhi and others. The Speaker is unable to maintain good relations with his party leaders in his own constituency.
Situation is same in Etcherla, Narasannapeta, Tekkali and Palasa Assembly constituencies within the YSRCP. The YSRCP leaders who are differing with their MLAs are eyeing Congress to test their luck.
In Tekkali too YSRCP senior leader and former Central minister Killi Kruparani is having differences with the own party leaders i.e. with the party coordinator in the constituency Duvvada Srinivas and the party Srikakulam Lok Sabha candidate Perada Tilak. She also has been staying away from the YSRCP party activities in the district.