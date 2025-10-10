District SP hands over cheque to family member of deceased constable

Visakhapatnam: District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar presented a cheque of Rs 1.48 lakh to the family member of B Nagabhushan Rao, who recently died due to illness.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Superintendent Police said that it is commendable that the police personnel have come forward voluntarily to extend financial support to the families of policemen who died due to accidents or illness while working in the police department.

To support such families, department personnel donate some cash and hand them to their families under the banner of ‘cheyutha,’ he added.

The district SP said that taking such steps will increase unity among employees and give them an assurance that they extend moral support to their families.

The SP handed over the cheque to Nagabhushan Rao’s wife R Dhana Lakshm. Rao was serving as a constable at Therlam police station in Vizianagaram district.

AO P Srinivasa Rao, Office Superintendent T Rama Krishna, Police Welfare Association Committee chairman K Srinivasa Rao and police family members and staff were present.