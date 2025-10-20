Live
Diya-making event marks Deepavali celebrations
Vijayawada: As part of its regular Sunday activities, Tagore Library organised a ‘Diya-Making and Diwali Celebration’ for children on Sunday. The event aimed to highlight the significance of Diwali and encourage creativity among young participants.
Chief guest GV Poornachand spoke about the deeper meaning of the festival, describing Diwali as a celebration of women’s strength and freedom. He said, “The divine act of punishing evil is often attributed to masculine power, but to show that women are equally capable, Satyabhama was created. In that sense, Diwali should be seen as a true festival of womanhood.”
Grade I Librarian Rama Devi noted that such events are organised to “ignite creativity in children and help them understand the cultural importance of festivals.”
Over 50 students from various schools participated in the Diya-making competition, showcasing exceptional creativity by crafting lamps from coconut shells, dough, and spoons in different artistic designs.
Poornachand presented prizes to the winners, while Swathi Poornima distributed merit certificates. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, parents, and library staff, creating a festive and inspiring atmosphere.