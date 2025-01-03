DK chief Veeramani to inaugurate 12th World Atheist Conference

Vijayawada: President of Dravida Kazhagam K Veeramani will inaugurate the two-day 12th World Atheist Conference here on Saturday, informed chairman of Atheist Centre Dr G Samaram. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Dr Samaram said that the theme of the conference is ‘Positive Atheism, Critical Thinking and Secular Action’ which is the need of the hour.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni, MLAs Gadde Rammohan, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Agriculture Director S Dilli Rao, senior IPS officer Kamal Taori, writers Dr Narendra Kumar, Dr Devaraju Maharaju and others will participate in the conference.

On the second day, Youth Summit will be inaugurated by Dr Jayaprakash Narayan and youth will be addressed. He will also coordinate the youth summit. As many as 300 youth will participate in the Youth Summit. Atheists, rationalists, intellectuals from all over the country and abroad will take part in the conference.