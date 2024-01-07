DLSA Secretary inspects district jail

Kurnool: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary, Ch Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao accompanied by Chief Legal Aide Defence Council S Manohar visited the district prison and women prison at Panchalingala village on Saturday. After visiting the prison he enquired about the well being of the prisoners and the diet being served to them.

The DLSA Secretary personally inspected the diet being served tknthe prisoners. He later briefed abou the legal services to be extended to the prisoners. He also inspected the faculties of the visitors that come to meet the prisoners. The secretary said to utilise the services provided by the Legal Aide Council for free of cost.

The district jail authorities and officials accompanied the DLSA Secretary Ch Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao while inspecting the jail.