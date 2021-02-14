Doctors decry introduction of mixopathy

Vijayawada: Dr Srinivasa Raju, president-elect of Andhra Pradesh unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) exhorted people to extending their support to the doctors who are fighting against the 'kichidi' medical system of 'mixopathy' being introduced by the Central government.

Addressing the relay hunger strike camp which reached the 14th day, the last day, on Sunday launched by the doctors, parallel to the Parliament session in protest against the government sanctioning permission to the Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgeries at the Indian Medical Association hall premises here, Dr Srinivasa Raju said that the struggle launched by the doctors was aimed at bringing the senseless policies of the Central government to the notice of members of Parliament, Judiciary, people's representatives and to the representatives of the government.

However, the stronger protests would continue by staff, students, doctors and professors of the medical colleges throughout the country. he recalled that through various modes including dharnas, rallies, distribution of pamphlets, open forums and debate and through media their voice had reached people.

He thanked one and all for being sympathetic towards their agitation.

Expressing concern over the policies of the government which were detrimental to the public health, he said that the medical professionals would continue the relentless agitation to save the modern medicine system.

Stating that they had approached the Supreme Court seeking justice, Dr Srinivasa Raju said that the IMA had decided to continue the agitation.

Referring to their demands, Dr Raju said that the first demand is abolition of the notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) which allowed Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries. The second demand is the abolition of the four-committee constituted by NITI Aayog to decide how to mix the various types of medical treatments.

IMA state secretary Dr Nanda Kishore appealed to the Centre not to play with the lives of public by introducing mixopathy.

He said that Indian MBBS degree has immense value across the world and with the introduction of Mixopathy, it will be devalued. "The country is earning valuable foreign exchange through medical tourism due to Allopathy and we would lose that if mixopathy is allowed," he pointed out.

IMA national chairman Dr Srihari, Vijayawada IMA president Dr Madhusudana Sarma, IMA finance secretary Dr Bose, Dr G Samaram, Dr Ravindranath, Dr Tata Seva Kumar, Dr Tummala Kartik, Dr MA Rehman, doctors from 13 districts, medicos, and medical personnel were present.