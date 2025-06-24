Live
Donations pour in for SVPT
Donations poured in for the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust on Monday.
Rajasthan-based AK Engineering Company has donated Rs 10,59,000 to Venkateswara Pranadana Trust.
On behalf of the firm, Boyapati Akhila handed over the DD for the amount to Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala.
Bengaluru-based Agarwal Index Furnace Pvt Ltd has donated Rs 20 lakh to SV Pranadana Trust and on behalf of the company, Raghavendra handed over the DD to the Additional EO at Annamayya Bhavan.
Meanwhile, Dandumenu Sasank Krishna from Konaseema district has donated Rs 10,00,006 to the Pranadana Trust a couple of days ago.
