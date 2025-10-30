Don’t believe fabricated stories

Nellore: Malepati Lokesh Naidu, son of Andhra Pradesh Agro Industries Development Corporation Chairman Malepati Subbanayudu, clarified, "No one has pressured my family or me for OTPs. We have a 30-year association with Beeda Ravichandra family. Sakshi Paper is writing untruths about our family without knowing facts. We are in the pain of losing family members. We request not to hurt us by writing lies.”

Speaking to the media in Nellore on Wednesday, he explained that his father Malepati Subbanayudu, along with Subrahmanyam Naidu, bought lands in Iskapalem near Rebala in Buchi Panchayat three years ago. ‘Venugopal Reddy and Narra Sridhar came to develop that land. The relevant G-Pay rights are given to them three years ago.’

Lokesh Naidu further said that they followed his father’s instructions and gave OTPs accordingly and there is no pressure on his family.