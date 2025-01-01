  • Menu
Don’t bribe pension distribution officers

Officials handing over pension amount to a beneficiary in Dharmavaram on Tuesday

Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar said that pension distribution was concluded smoothly in the town.

Dharmavaram: Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar said that pension distribution was concluded smoothly in the town. Along with officials, he conducted surprise inspections in various parts of the town on Tuesday and inspected pension distribution process. He interacted with the pensioners and explained to them that pension was paid one day in advance as per the government orders.

The Commissioner told the pensioners not to give bribe to the officials, who hands over the pension. He asked them to complain if any officer asks for bribe.

Town project officer Vijayabhaskar, town planning officer Sai Prasad and others participated in the distribution.

