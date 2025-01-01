Don’t bribe pension distribution officers

Dharmavaram: Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar said that pension distribution was concluded smoothly in the town. Along with officials, he conducted surprise inspections in various parts of the town on Tuesday and inspected pension distribution process. He interacted with the pensioners and explained to them that pension was paid one day in advance as per the government orders.

The Commissioner told the pensioners not to give bribe to the officials, who hands over the pension. He asked them to complain if any officer asks for bribe.

Town project officer Vijayabhaskar, town planning officer Sai Prasad and others participated in the distribution.