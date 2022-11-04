Dredging works at Kakinada anchorage port begin

Kakinada: AP Maritime Board Chairman Kayala Venkata Reddy stated that Rs 100 crore have been earmarked for the development of Kakinada Anchorage Port and works have commenced from Thursday. Chairman Venkata Reddy inaugurated channel dredging works along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and AP Rice Millers Association president Dwarampudi Veerabhadra Reddy near Cocanada Chamber of Commerce, Langalarevu, Kakinada on Thursday.

Venkata Reddy stated that right from British government period, the previous governments have treated it as a mere income source and paid scant attention for its development. It is also learnt that the Central government has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore under Sagar Mala project. He informed that they are taking steps to make the anchorage port a challenge to private ports. 'Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing ports, which are likely to provide employment opportunities.'

Venkata Reddy said that works pertaining to Ramayapatnam port are making rapid progress and works pertaining to Bhavanapadu and Bandar ports are likely to commence in December. Nine fishing harbours are likely to be set up across the State for the best interest of fishermen, he added. Five fishing harbours are likely to be inaugurated very shortly. He said the maritime board will function as a bridge between the workers and management of the ports for solving the problems.

MP Geeta said that the progress of country's development depends on the anchorage ports, which will boost up exports and imports and thereby provide livelihood for marine workers. She stated that Jagan's government will set up a port in KSEZ area with Rs 3,000 crore by seeking Centre's cooperation.

She said 75 per cent of the works pertaining to ESI hospital were completed in Kakinada and the remaining works will be completed soon and ESI hospital services would be available from May 31, 2023 onwards.