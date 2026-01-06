Dry Weather and Fog Forecasted for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has announced that dry weather is expected to prevail across Telangana over the next two days, with temperatures reaching double digits in various regions of the state. As the intensity of the cold subsides, the maximum temperature is projected to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 15 degrees Celsius in the coming 24 hours. Partly cloudy skies are anticipated in several areas, accompanied by a significant chance of fog in the mornings and evenings.

A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Medak, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy. Current temperature readings have noted 18.2 degrees Celsius in Bhadrachalam and 12 degrees Celsius in Patancheru.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, winds are flowing from the northeast and east across Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Dry conditions are expected to persist in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema for the next two to three days, although fog may occur in isolated areas.

The Meteorological Department has also reported a low-pressure area that formed in the South and Southeast Bay of Bengal, which is predicted to weaken over the next 24 hours. This weather pattern may lead to potential rainfall in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts from 9th January. Moreover, dense fog is currently affecting the coastal districts, with expectations that it will continue for another four days stretching from Alluri and West Godavari districts to Prakasam district. Other areas are likely to experience moderate fog, with temperatures recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius in Nellore and 15 degrees Celsius in Vizianagaram.