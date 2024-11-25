DSS to launch gender campaign today

Vijayawada: Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) is going to launch a ‘16-day Activism’ of gender campaign from November 25, informed national convener of DSS Geddam Jhansi.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, she said that this is an annual feature of response to the UN call to eradicate violence against women.

She said that the campaign will continue from November 25 to December 10, the Human Rights Day.

The inaugural programme will be launched from Ambedkar Bhavan, Lenin Centre, Vijayawada on November 25 at 11:00 am.

A large number of women from villages and urban areas will be attending the meeting.

Dignitaries from various fields of the government and activists from civil society organisations are to attend the event, she added.